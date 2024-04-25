Three Wise Men and a Baby Hallmark

The Brenner brothers are back!

Hallmark Channel favorites Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker are teaming up once again and reprising their Three Wise Men and a Baby roles for a holiday sequel movie, Three Wiser Men and a Boy, it was announced Thursday.

The follow-up to Hallmark's most-watched film in 2022 will air as part of the upcoming 15th "Countdown to Christmas" anniversary programming slate later this year.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy, which is currently filming in Vancouver, picks up five years after the events of Three Wise Men and a Baby as the Brenner brothers prepare for another memorable Christmas.

The movie kicks off when the director of Luke's (Walker) son Thomas' (Miles Marthaller,) school holiday musical steps down. Desperate to make his son's stage dreams come true, Luke enlists the help of his brothers, Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio grapple with their own feelings about their mom's (Margaret Colin) new boyfriend. In true Brenner fashion, they're in for a Christmas they'll never forget.

Campbell co-wrote the sequel script with writing partner Kimberley Sustad, as well as co-writer Russell Hainline. Terry Ingram, a staple at Hallmark, is directing. Trevor McWhinney, Jamie Goehring, Gemma Martini, and Shawn Williamson serve as executive producers, along with producer Catherine Kretz.

The Three Wiser Men and a Boy sequel announcement is exciting news for Hallmark fans — and should come as no surprise following the original movie's success and popularity.

The cast posted a festive group selfie from set on Thursday morning to break the news. "You asked…so we're back. Welcome home :)," read the caption.

Hallmark development executive Jennifer Kramer cited the trio's "charms" as a reason why they moved forward with another film in the official announcement. "The one resounding thing we heard from [fans] was that they wanted more. We are excited to deliver and then some with a story that is filled with more humor, and most importantly, more heart."

Two weeks before the announcement, Campbell, Hynes, and Walker shared cryptic emoji posts on their respective Instagram pages, prompting fans to speculate what they were teasing. Campbell's post featured a sideways melting smiley emoji, while Hynes' was of a pixelated video game-like creature and Walker's was of an old man. All were subtle nods to the Three Wise Men and a Baby universe.

Three Wise Men and a Baby originally aired Nov. 19, 2022 and drew 3.6 million viewers to its premiere, making it the most-watched original TV movie of the year. It follows the Brenner brothers as they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays. Due to the film's overwhelmingly positive reception, Hallmark ran an extended cut during the 2023 holiday season on its streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, featuring new footage and scenes.

To prepare everyone for the next installment in the Brenner saga, Hallmark is airing a mini marathon of past movies starring Campbell, Hynes, and Walker. Starting Friday at 7/6c for "Fa La La Fridays," It's Christmas, Eve starring Hynes and LeAnn Rimes will kick things off, followed by Christmas by Starlight starring and written by Campbell and Sustad, and Three Wise Men and a Baby.