In our latest episode, ET Online executive editor Doriean Stevenson joins host Julia Lechner to discuss Hallmark's Christmas at Dollywood, starring Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years, Crown for Christmas), Niall Matter (Marrying Father Christmas, Frozen in Love), and, of course, Dolly Parton.

In the film, McKellar plays a big-city event planner who returns to her native Tennessee to plan a Christmas celebration at Dollywood. She clashes with the theme park's head of operations (played by Matter), but can love be far behind? (Spoiler alert: Uh, no.)

What do we think of this Hallmark coupling? Is time merely a construct in Dollywood? How about that really cool LED Christmas tree? And can you ever get enough Dolly Parton?! Listen to find out.

