Please raise your hand if you thought DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) would calm down once he got some sleep after last Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, when he dumped Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in an exhaustion-fueled rage. Is that everyone or just us?

Well, everyone with their hand up should get prepared to heave a big, disappointed sigh. TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's blizzard episode and MerLuca is still going through it. The clip kicks off with Hayes (Richard Flood) freaking out because his 6-year-old patient's new liver is trapped at another hospital because of the terrible weather, and he can't wait for the storm to pass to be able to save her.

Enter DeLuca, who volunteers to walk to Seattle Presbyterian to pick up the organ even though its 8 degrees outside (-15 with the windchill). People are legitimately freezing to death! Meredith is right to be concerned about this course of action! But DeLuca is still very much in his feelings and petulantly reminds Meredith that Hayes was screaming on the peds floor and maybe she should go tell him that he reminds her of DeLuca's father, who is bipolar.

Yeah, seems like that ill-timed comment from Meredith is going to haunt her for a while. Let's just hope its emotional impact doesn't get DeLuca killed.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.