[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

It's time for a deep breath, Grey's Anatomy fans. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) survived the insanely scary car accident that served as the cliffhanger for the midseason finale. The firefighters over on Station 19 were able to rescue him (though Ben is in some deep trouble over how they did it), but even though Hunt survived the crash — with a severely smashed leg and a long road to recovery ahead — his troubles are just beginning.

Before the car tipped over the edge of the ravine and Hunt was coaxing Hayes (Richard Flood) out of the van, Hunt revealed that he gave Noah (Johnny Rey Diaz) pills that helped him end his life with dignity and promised to do the same for all of Noah's fellow terminal veteran friends. So, it turns out not only is that medically questionable on the ethics front, it is straight-up illegal in many of the states where Noah's friends live. Hayes, while grateful that Hunt helped save his life, was not stoked on being burdened with that secret and unwillingly made an accessory to Hunt's crimes. When it became clear that Hunt was going to survive his injuries, Hayes told him to turn himself in and accept the consequences. When Hunt didn't do that, Hayes went to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) ostensibly to clear himself of any of the responsibility, but when Bailey cut him off with a soliloquy about how great the Hunt family is, Hayes pivoted and turned in his immediate notice and claimed to be moving back to Ireland to help his boys cope better.

So Bailey is down another surgeon and Teddy (Kim Raver) confronted Hunt after she put it together that he and Hayes had an intense conversation and then Hayes quit. The audience didn't get to see Hunt confess to Teddy, but it is safe to assume that she's about to be roped into his plan to help the veterans by any means necessary. Teddy now has to reckon with the fact that even though her husband survived a harrowing crash, he could very well go to prison if he goes through with his plan and gets caught.

Of course, it wouldn't be Grey's Anatomy if there was drama between only one triangle of people! The episode also picked up immediately after Schmitt's (Jake Borelli) disastrous surgery. Losing a patient due to his own hubris caused Schmitt to have a mental break and he scrubbed his hands of the evidence until they bled and it took his three best friends to tear him away from the surgical sink. He didn't speak a word the entire episode but it's clear that he was shaken to the core by the loss and it is unclear how this is going to shape his future at Grey Sloane, or as a surgeon in general.

On the romantically messy front, Link (Chris Carmack) confronted Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about having the nerve to kiss other people after they broke up, which went horribly. It really is over for these two, but they both already have other romantic pursuits on the table. Amelia will pursue things with Bartlet (E.R. Fightmaster), who has a much better idea of how messy Amelia's romantic past is, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally made her move on Link. They will have to sort out how to make the transition to partners from best friends, but honestly? It's good to see everyone involved in this quagmire making proactive decisions about their own happiness. They deserve it. Can everyone on Grey's get on their level though? That's doubtful.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC. Season 18 is now streaming.