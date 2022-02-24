Station 19's Jason George Teases How Ben's Reckless Antics While Saving Owen 'Don't Bode Well' for His Future

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the midseason premiere of Station 19. Read at your own risk!]

TGIT is back, baby! And Station 19 wasted no time getting us back into the action, picking up right where Grey's Anatomy left off in its midseason finale back in December. The firefighters at Station 19 and Station 23 were called to the accident scene where Owen Hunt's (Kevin McKidd) vehicle toppled off the road at the end of the Grey's Anatomy fall finale. However, one firefighter took the case very personally and went above and beyond in ways that were not flattering for him and his team.

Ben (Jason George) once again became the rogue cowboy and put everyone at risk as he dove in head-first to save Hunt from the crushed vehicle stuck in a ravine. They were able to get Hunt out of the car and get him on his way to Grey Sloane for treatment, but Ben's rushing ahead and heroic antics (riding up with Hunt as the crane lifted his stretcher out of the ravine, for example) all went down in front of the brand new fire chief who was observing the scene to see how she can start making serious changes within the Seattle Fire Department.

While Owen was okay after the episode, Ben got benched for his antics, and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) scored a promotion to lieutenant out of the entire fiasco. While we'd say that was going to tie the firehouse up in drama for a while, we also learned at the end of the episode that Vic (Barrett Doss) was pregnant, so there's going to be a lot for Station 19 to unpack in the upcoming episodes.

TV Guide spoke to series star Jason George about what was going through Ben's mind in the episode and what his reckless heroism is going to mean for his journey in the back half of the season.

Do you think Ben would have been acting like this if it were any other patient, or is it specifically because it was Hunt in the car?

Jason George: I think it was a perfect storm. Ben almost died in the water with a dear friend and that man became [like] a brother to him. Then that man died on the job, the hard job that they do. When you beat death, you have a little bit of an invincibility [complex], and that's been yanked away. I think Ben has just been smacked in the face with mortality and people do one of a couple things when that happens. You kind of shut down taking any kind of risk or you get a little bolder. I think Ben is trying to take a little control of his life. He's in a few different fights right now. They are fighting to get this little girl, Prue, that belongs with them because that's what her father wanted, but he has no control over that. Going after a dear friend to save his life? He can control that.



This is not the first time that Ben has been recklessly impulsive and headstrong. What do you think it's going to take for him to learn the lessons from his past?

George: The longer that I've been playing Ben, the longer I realize you never solve your personal problems. I am not an addict, but I have friends who are addicts and they always describe themselves as "recovering addicts." It doesn't matter if it's been 20 or 30 years. When things happen in your childhood, or things happen when you're growing up, you don't solve that problem. You continue to manage it, so I think Ben constantly needs reminders to be on top of it so he doesn't go off the rails without a good reason. What is it that makes a good reason? He's got to keep reminding himself of these things.



All of Ben's antics in this episode happened in front of the new chief. Can you talk about how that is going to complicate Ben's near future?

George: She's watching everyone like a hawk because it's her job to fix all the things that have been going wrong in the department. For her to be there while Ben is going rogue, it's a bit of a problem for Andy and Beckett and everyone who was leading on this rescue. Ben is a wild card and they have eyes on Ben now because they have eyes on them. Ben is definitely an inconvenience for Andy right now. As good of friends as they are, Andy is not happy with Ben right now.



Sullivan gets promoted at the end of the episode. How does Ben feel about that, especially considering his role in getting Sullivan demoted in the first place?

George: There's an interesting discovery that happens during Ben calling Sullivan to the carpet. You stole the drugs. You ruined the PRT, my dream. You've perhaps ruined my career. You're certainly ruining your life, you've got to make it right. Ben dragged him to the truth. It was a one man intervention and Sullivan got demoted. And Sullivan took it like a grown-ass man. In the course of the process they unite against Dixon and they became friends. Like yes, you did this and you need to deal with what you did and Ben needed to face what he did and the results of that — losing the PRT, etc. Bu they became friends. Ben is a loving friend, but he's the best kind of friend where he will only tell you the hard truth. You might not like it. So I think Ben can be happy for Sullivan getting a promotion but it's all about how you do it. If you do it because you are ruthless, well then we've got a problem and Ben has no problem telling people about themselves, especially when it's a friend.



At the same time, Ben has been benched temporarily. What is that going to look like over the next few episodes?

George: When you're out of control and acting out a bit to try and get control and then you suddenly lose more control because of the way you acted out? It doesn't bode well. You start to hit the rails a little harder until you find a way to have your "Come to Jesus" moment and realize you've got to give it up.



What are you most excited for fans to see in the back half of the season?

George: I've been enjoying watching Andy and the whole 23 crew. They are great performers, fun crew. Watching her be with them and take on a leadership role there, that has been fun for me as a fan. As Ben, I've had a blast playing this Ben and Bailey fight for Prue. It comes to a head and the reality is that kind of fight, when you're putting all your emotions on the line because you've fallen in love with this little girl, win or lose, it comes at a cost for you as an individual and you as a couple. It's fun watching the writers come up with what that cost will be over time and we still haven't settled it. Watching that unfold and seeing the cost to Ben and Bailey, and what they are willing to sacrifice individually and as a couple is really fun.



Is Ben going to have a reaction to Vic's pregnancy news?

George: That's another one where you have your personal reaction but "how do you feel?" Is the first question. Are we happy or not happy, where are we going? Vic is having really hard times and Ben is going to be there for her no matter what.



Station 19 continues Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.