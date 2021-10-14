Grey's Anatomy Finally Revealed How Addison Feels About Derek's Death

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]

For the first time in over 10 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returned during Thursday's episode to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant at Grey Sloan Memorial. When an unexpected heatwave in Seattle forced Addison to have to rush to complete the surgery, she had to call on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to help her get the job done. While Addison and Meredith buried the hatchet about Meredith sleeping with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) a long time ago, it was the first time the two doctors had been face-to-face since the neurosurgeon's death in Season 11.

They got the surgery done -- because, duh -- and then had a private moment in the elevator when Addison broke down crying. She thought that she would feel Derek when she returned to the hospital, that his essence would still be present, but it didn't feel like she expected it to feel. Her wishful thinking hadn't magically conjured him back up in the OR, proclaiming, "Today is a beautiful day to save lives."

The emotional outburst caught Meredith by surprise, but eventually, she smiled and told Addison that Derek was still there. He was still present at the hospital and he was definitely present in their three children, whom she invited Addison to meet. That's what capped off the end of the episode, with Addison introducing herself to Zola and Bailey (Ellis was upstairs in a mood, which she "gets" from Meredith).

"I'm Addison, but he used to call me Addy," Addison explained to the two young children, who then promptly began calling her the same thing and led her to the kitchen table for pizza and ice cream. She joined in cheerfully with tears in her eyes, proving that even if Addison hadn't been in contact since Derek died that the imprint he left on her life had still been very significant. It was beautiful to see after all these years that Meredith and Addison could share that connection with him together.

This does not end Addison's latest tenure on Grey's Anatomy. While the surgery was successful, Addison still wants to make sure that her patient can carry a baby to term, and will be back in the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode to complete the study and make her own bid for a Catherine Fox award.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.