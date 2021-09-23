Fall TV Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

Join or Sign In
Here are ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW's fall premiere dates
A new TV season is here, which means it is time to dive back into your favorite returning shows after their summer hiatus and to check out new shows to add into your viewing rotation. The last two weeks of September and into October are some of the busiest of the TV viewing year and 2021 is no different when it comes to the amount of things there are to watch!
Of course, it can be hard to keep track of what shows are premiering when, which is why TV Guide is here to help. Below is a master schedule of all of the broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW -- fall premiere schedules. The festivities kick off on Monday, Sept. 20, and continue through November due to The CW's late fall premieres. Get out your calendars ready and get ready to dive back into fall TV. And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8/7c: Dancing With the Stars (Everything You Need to Know)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS
9/8c: The Conners
9:31/8:31c: Home Economics
10/9c: A Million Little Things
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9/8c: Supermarket Sweep
10/9c: The Rookie
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10/9c: The Good Doctor
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
8/7c: Station 19
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy
10:01/9:01c: Big Sky
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
8/7c: Shark Tank
9:01/8:01c: 20/20
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
8/7c: The Bachelorette
10:01/9:01c: QUEENS
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8/7c: The Neighborhood (4th Season Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Bob ♥ Abishola (3rd Season Premiere)
9/8c: NCIS (19th Season Premiere)
10/9c: NCIS: Hawai'i (SERIES DEBUT)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
8/7c: FBI (Season 4 Premiere)
9/8c: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3 Premiere at a special time)
10/9c: FBI: International (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8/7c: Survivor (2-Hour Season 41 Premiere)
10/9c: Big Brother
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
7/6c: 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)
8/7c: Big Brother
9/8c: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
8/7c: FBI
9/8c: FBI International (Regular Time Period)
10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (Regular Time Period)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
8/7c: Survivor (Regular Time Period)
9/8c: Big Brother (Live finale)
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
8/7c: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Premiere)
9/8c: Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Premiere)
10/9c: Blue Bloods (Season 12 Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
8/7c: Survivor
9/8c: Tough as Nails (Season 3 Premiere)
10/9c: CSI: Vegas (SERIES DEBUT) (What to Expect)
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
8/7c: Young Sheldon (Season 5 Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: United States of Al (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: Ghosts (1-hour SERIES DEBUT)
10/9c: Bull (Season 6 premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
7/8c: 60 Minutes
8/7c: The Equalizer (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13 Premiere)
10/9c: SEAL Team (Season 5 Premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
8/7c: Young Sheldon
8:30/7:30c: United States of Al
9/8c: Ghosts
9:30/8:30c: B-Positive (Season 2 Premiere)
10/9c: Bull
Monday, Sept. 20
8/7c: 9-1-1 (Season 5 premiere)
9/8c: The Big Leap (Series premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Resident (Season 5 premiere)
9/8c: Our Kind of People (Series premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8/7c: The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere)
9/8c: Alter Ego (Series premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 23
8/7c: The Masked Singer (Season 6 premiere part two)
9/8c: Alter Ego (Series premiere part two)
Sunday, Sept. 26
8/7c: The Simpsons (Season 33 premiere)
8:30/7:30c: The Great North (Season 2 premiere)
9/8c: Bob's Burgers (Season 12 premiere)
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy (Season 19 premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 7
8/7c: Thursday Night Football
Monday, Sept. 20
8/7c: The Voice
10/9c: Ordinary Joe
Tuesday, Sept. 21
10/9c: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8/7c: Chicago Med
9/8c: Chicago Fire
10/9c: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 23
8/7c: Law & Order: SVU (Two-hour premiere)
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Everything to Know)
Friday, Sept. 24
9/8c: Dateline
Tuesday, Sept. 28
8/7c: La Brea
Thursday, Oct. 21
8/7c: The Blacklist
Friday, Oct. 1
8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Saturday, Oct. 2
8/7c: IHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)
Sunday, Oct. 3
8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)
Friday, Oct. 8
8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9/8c: Nancy Drew Season 3 premiere
Saturday, Oct. 9
8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 18 premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9/8c: World's Funniest Animals (Season 2 premiere)
9:30/8:30c: World's Funniest Animals
Sunday, Oct. 10
8/7c: Legends of the Hidden Temple (series premiere)
9/10c: Batwoman (Season 3 premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 14
8/7c: Coroner
9/8c: Legacies (Season 4 premiere)
Monday, Oct. 25
8/7c: All American (Season 4 premiere)
9/8c: 4400 (series premiere)
Thursday, Oct. 28
8/7c: Walker (Season 2 premiere)
9/8c: Legacies
Tuesday, Nov. 16
8/7c: The Flash (Season 8 premiere)
9/8c: Riverdale (Season 6 premiere)