Welcome back, Upper East Siders
We've been obsessed with the gossip surrounding the the new Gossip Girl series since it was first announced, and now it's finally almost here. HBO Max has finally released a full-length trailer for its juicy new take on the beloved teen drama, and if you're looking for all the latest details, you've come to the right place.
From who's been cast to what role Gossip Girl will play this time, TV Guide has rounded up the news on the new show. Check out everything we know so far about HBO Max's Gossip Girl. You know you love us. XOXO.
A trailer has been released. Set to a very apt needle drop in the form of Frank Ocean's "Super Rich Kids," the first full-length trailer sets up the story -- a mysterious new girl enters and subsequently shakes up a very wealthy, very popular high school friend group -- and features the return of Kristen Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl, who's always watching.
The trailer followed the release of a teaser that focused on the return of Bell's Gossip Girl.
It debuts in July. The new Gossip Girl is set to premiere on Thursday, July 8.
The new cast has been assembled. Code Black's Emily Alyn Lind will star as Audrey, who's in a long-term relationship but questioning if there is someone else for her. The series will also star Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, Jordan Alexander, and Evan Mock.
Kristen Bell will return. Bell told Variety that she was "thrilled" by the news of the new series. "It was a very easy job for me," she said. "I got to come in and play around. ... It's so much fun to watch. It's beautiful. It's silly. It's dramatic. I'm excited that they're revamping it because it's just fun entertainment."
As for other original characters returning... maybe? Though no previous cast members have signed on for the new series, executive producer Josh Schwartz hasn't ruled out a cameo or guest star arc for them yet. "If they want to be involved in some way, we've reached out to a lot them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved," he said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2019. "They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that we wanted to respect that. But obviously any time anybody wants, it would be great to see them again."
Gossip Girl won't be a character this time. Though Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), and the gang had to contend with an omniscient gossip blogger exposing their secrets on the daily, the new generation will face a different problem. "We felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we were all Gossip Girl now in our own way," Josh Schwartz told a group of reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2019. "We were all kind of purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved and how that has morphed and mutated, and telling that story through a new generation of Upper East Side high school kids felt like the right time."
There Won't Be a Mystery Blogger in HBO Max's Gossip Girl Sequel
It is technically a sequel series, not a reboot. Though the series is labeled as a reboot, it's really more of a sequel series, since it takes place in the same universe and timeline as the original CW show. "It is 12 years -- I guess 13 years after the original. So we are in real-time from the original where we are in the show," co-creator Josh Safran told fans at Vulture Festival in 2019.
It will be set at Constance Billard School for Girls. Like the original series, the female characters of the new Gossip Girl will attend Constance prep school, and the male characters will attend its brother school, St. Jude's.
The new take will be more diverse. One of the major complaints about Gossip Girl back in the day was the lack of diversity the show depicted, from sexual orientation to skin color. That won't be the case this time, though, Safran said. "There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. ... I was the only gay writer, I think, the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the '90s, the school didn't necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There's a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can't say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist."
Gossip Girl premieres Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max. The first season will be 10 episodes long.
The original Gossip Girl is currently available to stream on HBO Max.