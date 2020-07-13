Glee star Naya Rivera has died at the age of 33. The actress was initially reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son was found sleeping alone on a boat they'd rented to swim in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. After an extensive search of the area by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Rivera's body was recovered by authorities on Monday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office revealed in a public posting Monday morning that a body had been recovered from Lake Piru, and at an afternoon press conference revealed that they believe it to be Rivera's body. There is no evidence of foul play.

Rivera was known for her role as Santana Lopez on Fox's hit musical comedy Glee, which she starred in from 2009-2015. She also had a recurring role as Blanca Alvarez in Devious Maids and starred as Collette Jones in the YouTube Premium series Step Up: High Water.

As a child, Rivera played Hillary Winston in the CBS comedy series The Royal Family from 1991 to 1992 and Donna in The Bernie Mac Show from 2002-2006. She also appeared in episodes of TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters, and Smart Guy. Rivera could also be seen in films like The Master of Disguise and At the Devil's Door, and she co-hosted several episodes of The View.

In addition to acting, Rivera was also a singer, writer, and philanthropist. In 2016, she released her memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

Shortly before her death, Rivera shared this image of herself and her son with the caption, "Just the two of us."