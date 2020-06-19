To celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, FX is airing an all-day marathon of movies and TV shows that honor Black history, culture, and entertainment. The marathon will begin at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, June 19 with the historical drama films Hidden Figures and Ava DuVernay's Selma.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, the network will air a seven-hour marathon of ABC's black-ish, ending with the 2017 episode "Juneteenth." This will be followed by a five-hour marathon of FX's celebrated dramedy series Atlanta, including episodes "B.A.N.," "Juneteenth," and "Teddy Perkins." FX will then wrap things up with a double screening of Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out.

Check out the June 19 schedule for FX below, and head here for more viewing options to celebrate Juneteenth.

7 a.m. ET/PT: Hidden Figures



10 a.m. ET/PT: Selma

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET/PT: black-ish marathon

"Pilot"

"The Word"

"Martin Luther sKiing Day"

"Elephant in the Room"

"Sink or Swim"

"Lemons"

"One Angry Man"

"ToysRn't Us"

"Who's Afraid of the Big Black Man"

"Bow Knows"

"Good in the Hood"

"Black History Month"

"Hope"

"Juneteenth"

8 p.m. - 12:47 a.m. ET/PT: Atlanta marathon

"The Big Bang"

"Streets on Lock"

"B.A.N."

"Juneteenth"

"Alligator Man"

"Barbershop"

"Teddy Perkins"

"North of the Border"

12:47 a.m. ET/PT: Get Out

3:17 a.m. ET/PT: Get Out (encore)

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.