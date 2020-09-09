FX is ready to dig into a new scandal this fall. The network has revealed the trailer and premiere date for its Kate Mara-Nick Robinson limited series A Teacher, which follows an illegal relationship between a teacher and student and will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Meanwhile, FX also revealed that A Wilderness of Error, a new docuseries from Errol Morris, will arrive on Friday, Sept. 25, and announced the three-episode limited series Black Narcissus, which doesn't yet have a place on the schedule, though we do know it will premiere later this fall.

The new series join the previously-announced premiere of fourth season of Fargo, which has now been moved up by an hour, and Archer Season 11 on the fall lineup. Each series will kick off with multiple episodes, which will be available to watch on FX on Hulu the day after airing, aside from A Teacher, which will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Check out FX's full list of fall premiere dates below.

Sept. 16

Archer - 10/9c on FXX (premiere includes first two episodes)

Sept. 25

A Wilderness of Error - 8/7c on FX (premiere includes first three episodes)

Sept. 27

Fargo - 9/8c on FX (premiere includes first two episodes)

Nov. 10

A Teacher - FX on Hulu (premiere includes first three episodes)