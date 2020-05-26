Update 5/26/20: FX has officially ordered the AHS spin-off, American Horror Stories, to series as part of its 2020-2021 programming slate.

Previously 5/11/20: Are you sitting down right now? Because this news nearly knocked us off our feet: There is an American Horror Story spin-off in the works! Ryan Murphy announced the exciting news on social media Monday, revealing the off-shoot will be titled American Horror Stories and will consist of hour-long, self-contained episodes.

In addition to the spin-off news, Murphy shared an image of he implied was from an AHS cast Zoom call, but which appears to have been a fan-made edit. (Maybe Murphy forgot to screengrab the actual call and went with the next best thing?) The image Murphy posted includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter, and Cody Fern.

"American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times... the spin-off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one-hour contained episodes)... when we will start filming the next season of the mothership... and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!" Murphy wrote.

FX has not responded to TV Guide's request for comment at this time.

American Horror Stories sounds like it will tap into the roots of the popular FX series, which began as a straightforward anthology with no plans to have the sprawling connected universe it has now. So the idea of doing self-contained episodes will likely appeal to many original fans of the series, some of whom miss the more focused horror of the earlier seasons. However, unless the plan is to film some of American Horror Stories remotely, viewers will likely have to wait a while until the potential spin-off hits our screens.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.