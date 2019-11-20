The Taboo boys are back on FX with another odd project — a gritty movie version of A Christmas Carol, with Guy Pearce as an exceptionally evil Scrooge, F-words, and shadows so dark it might be hard to see what's going on. This might be good, or it might be terrible! Either way, it's probably worth watching. It premieres Dec. 19, FX announced Wednesday.

A Christmas Carol was initially slated as a three-part special but will now air on FX as a movie in its entirety. The adaptation is written by Stephen Knight, whose involvement here does not help us know whether this will be good or bad, because he's responsible for the very good Peaky Blinders as well as the very bad See. It's directed by Nick Murphy and executive-produced by Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.

Along with Pearce, the cast includes Andy Serkis as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, and Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30/6:30c on FX.