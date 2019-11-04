A Christmas Carol is a classic because the story never quite gets old. The trailer for FX and the BBC's upcoming adaptation of the Charles Dickens story is here, and it features all of your favorite British actors helping that horrible miser get into the holiday spirit.

The three-part special stars Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by Andy Serkis' Ghost of Christmas Past. The specter warns the miser, "Tonight, you will not sleep. Come and look upon the evil that you did."

Also starring in this new take on the well-worn tale are Stephen Graham as Scrooge's late business partner Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie, and Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit. The star-studded cast is rounded out by actors Vinette Robinson, Jason Flemyng, Kayvan Novak, and Lenny Rush.

A Christmas Carol is adapted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who said in a statement, per Variety, "This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story."

A Christmas Carol will air on FX and BBC One in December.