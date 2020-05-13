Did you think you were done getting new Frozen content? We didn't think so.

In addition to the two Frozen films, we already have At Home with Olaf, the series of animated shorts centering around the beloved snowman, and soon there will be Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a six-part docuseries all about how the sequel came together. If Frozen 2 has been playing on an endless loop in your home since it launched early on Disney+, this might actually provide some variety.

Into the Unknown, which will be available in its entirety on Disney+ on Friday, June 26, will focus on the period leading up to the film's premiere and the challenges that came along with creating the movie. It will also feature members of the voice cast, including Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Evan Rachel Wood, directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and many other artists, animators, and technicians who were part of the vast creative team that helped bring Frozen II to life.

If the concept of a behind-the-scenes Disney+ docuseries sounds a little familiar, that's because the streaming service also recently dropped Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode look at how Jon Favreau's Star Wars show came to be (which should be checked out even just for the Taika Waititi of it all).

Disney+ has been hustling away these past few weeks to churn out things for people to watch, with the announcement that the filmed version of the Broadway hit Hamilton will hit the platform on July 3, plus the early debut of Onward and the upcoming Artemis Fowl.