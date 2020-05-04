[Warning: This post contains spoilers about the ending to Netflix's Extraction. Read at your own risk!]

Extraction is on track to become Netflix's biggest movie ever — never second-guess the star power of Chris Hemsworth in an action vehicle — which means of course we're getting a sequel. According to Deadline, Joe Russo has now closed a deal to write a sequel to Extraction.

In a statement to Deadline, Russo said, "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience." Although Russo reportedly hopes to have Sam Hargrave return to direct, along with Hemsworth reprising his role as the elite hired gun Tyler Rake, similar deals have not yet been made for either, as Russo will focus on piecing together the story first.

Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans as Extraction Poised to Become Netflix's Biggest Movie Premiere Ever

The final moments of the action-packed original film seemed to show Rake losing his life after successfully escorting Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) across the bridge and out of the reach of Amir's (Priyanshu Painyuli) goons. The wounds on his neck and shoulder area were severe, and he fell into the river below without appearing to reemerge. However, the very last scene of the movie — which took place after Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) executed the ruthless drug lord Amir (Priyanshu Painyuli) — showed Ovi practicing Tyler's extended submersion trick in his school pool and then popping up to look at a blurred figure standing nearby. If that was Tyler lurking just then, and he did manage to survive his wounds, he would've likely been holding his breath underwater for quite some time as well, which makes the symbolism of the pool setting that much more effective.

However, a prequel to Extraction, should Russo go in that direction, could also show us more about Tyler's previous professional pursuits alongside Nik and her team, which clearly had a history. Hey, anything to give David Harbour's enigmatic Gaspar some more screen time is A-OK with us! We'll have to wait and see what Russo & Co. plan to do with Extraction 2, but if the first film's streaming numbers are any indication, there'll be millions of us ready to tune in when the film finally does arrive to Netflix.

Extraction is now available on Netflix.