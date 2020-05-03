If you haven't already watched Chris Hemsworth kick ass as Tyler Rake in the Netflix action flick Extraction, you should probably clear your schedule to find out why the film is quickly becoming the must-see streaming movie of the moment. Only a two weeks after Extraction debuted on April 24, Netflix tweeted on Friday that the movie has already been watched by "a projected 90 million households" and that it is poised to become the streaming service's biggest ever film premiere.

After Netflix shared the exciting news on Twitter, star Hemsworth took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. "Hey what's up guys? Hope you're doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction," he said. "You've made it the #1 film on the planet right now. It looks like it is going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing and we are blown away by the response and the support."

Extraction stars Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary with a dark past, Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film was directed by Sam Hargrave, wo worked as the stunt coordinator on several MCU films, and written by Joe Russo. Russo also produced Extraction with his brother Anthony Russo.

