Sheryl Gets a Job as a Troll in This Evil Sneak Peek

Sheryl (Christine Lahti) has a new gig on Evil — she's out to make the internet even worse. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, appropriately titled "The Demon of Memes," Leland (Michael Emerson) trains Sheryl in the fine art of "keeping the people doomscrolling," which essentially comes down to making people stressed out online. In other words, she's a troll.

"Trolling is an honored profession," Leland insists. "Trolls are the knights of the father's chessboard."

"I guess I just thought the powers of darkness would be more, you know, dark," says Sheryl. Spoken like someone who doesn't spend every day online.

Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) also face the horrors of the internet in Sunday's episode, the second episode of Evil's third season. The trio investigate a Slender Man-style meme that scares teens into committing blasphemous acts in order to avoid death.

New episodes of Evil Season 3 premiere Sundays on Paramount+. If you've watched the premiere, head here for Katja Herbers' thoughts on how David's new demon will shake up the season.