Every Marvel Disney+ Movie and TV Show Release Date Through 2023 and Beyond

Here's when you can catch up with your favorite superheroes
After a year without any major Marvel releases, the super studio is making up for lost time with plenty of exciting new debuts. WandaVision, which premiered in January on Disney+, was the first of many recent additions to the MCU. The hit series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany was immediately followed by the premiere of the Anthony Mackie-Sebastian Stan series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And Marvel is just getting started.
Loki, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and more have also confirmed 2021 premiere dates, and Marvel has films and series rolling out steadily into 2023. Below, you'll find an updated list of every Marvel movie and TV show scheduled to be released through then, including a date for the Captain Marvel sequel, and a new date for the third Spider-Man film. We've also compiled confirmed projects that are still awaiting official release dates in the TBD section at the bottom of this article.
Everything to Know About Marvel's Disney+ Shows
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) canonically died in the final Avengers films, though an earlier version of Loki did appear in the time-travel portion of Endgame, in which he used the Tesseract (aka the Space Stone) to escape capture in 2012. That's where this series will take place. "The question I get asked more than any other question in Endgame was, where did Loki go, and what happened to Loki?" Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. "This series will answer where he went."
July 9, 2021: Black Widow
Originally pushed to November, and then to May, Black Widow is now set to come to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in the summer. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz and directed by Cate Shortland, the film is set in Budapest just after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features the Taskmaster as its villain.
Summer 2021: What If...? (Disney+)
The animated series stars Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher and features the return of numerous MCU veterans, including Michael B. Jordan, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, and more.
Find out more about What If...?
Sept. 3, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Originally set for Feb. 21, 2021, the film is now premiering in September. The movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). Fun fact: Leung will play the Mandarin, who appeared as part of a meta-twist in Iron Man 3 when Sir Ben Kingsley starred as an actor playing the Mandarin.
Nov. 5, 2021: Eternals
Originally set for Nov. 6, 2020, the film is now debuting a year later in the slot previously earmarked for Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee star. Chloé Zhao directs. Who are the Eternals? Good question.
Starring Jeremy Renner, the series will introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who picks up the Hawkeye name from Renner's Clint Barton.
Find out more about Hawkeye here
Late 2021: Ms. Marvel
The first Muslim female superhero will arrive with her own series on Disney+ in Summer of 2021. The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakastani-American girl who discovers she has super powers beyond what she's ever known. Vellani will also reprise the role alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2.
Dec. 17, 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The upcoming third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland (Disney is co-financing the project, so we're gonna go ahead and count it here) was pushed back to December after initially pushing it from July to November.
March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Originally scheduled for May 7, 2021 and then Nov. 5, 2021, the Doctor Strange sequel has been pushed once more, all the way to March 2022. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is stepping in to direct after Scott Derrickson exited the film earlier this year (he remains an executive producer). The expectation is that WandaVision and the third Spider-Man film will both tie into the Doctor Strange sequel.
May 6, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder
Originally scheduled for Nov. 2021, the film is now debuting in May 2022. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Written and directed by Taika Waititi. Fun fact: This marks Portman's first Thor film since Thor: The Dark World. (Her character, Jane Foster, briefly appeared in Avengers: Endgame in archival footage; Portman did provide the film with a fresh voice-over.) Portman will play female Thor in the new film, a twist pulled from a recent run of Thor comic books. Also of note: The sexuality of Thompson's Valkyrie will factor into the story, making her the first major LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Christian Bale has been added as the film's villain.
July 8, 2022: Black Panther II
The eponymous role of Black Panther will not be recast in the wake Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020. The film is being rewritten by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the first movie.
Nov. 11, 2022: Captain Marvel sequel
The anticipated follow-up to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson will also welcome Teyonah Parris as grown-up Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.
December 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
2023: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
James Gunn will write and direct this holiday special that's being filmed on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It will premiere the December after next, before Vol. 3 hits theaters.
Tatiana Maslany will star as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She is the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who will also appear in the series. Tim Roth will also reprise his MCU role of the Abomination, the villain of the series.
Find out more about She-Hulk here
Mohammed Diab will direct the new series about a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. The multiple personalities are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. Oscar Isaac is reportedly in talks for the lead role, but it has not been confirmed.
Find out more about Moon Knight here
Secret Invasion
The new series stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and Talos respectively. The "comic event series" will showcase shapeshifting Skrulls like Talos who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
Ironheart
Ironheart, another newly announced series coming to Disney+, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
Armor Wars
Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that this series, starring Don Cheadle as James "Rhodie" Rhodes, will explore Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) greatest fear ever since Ultron wrecked havoc in the second Avengers film.
I Am Groot
Everyone's favorite alien baby tree will have his own series of shorts on Disney+ in the future.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer return for a new Ant-Man adventure, with Kathryn Newton joining as Scott's daughter Cassie and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors signing on to play Kang the Conqueror.
Untitled Fantastic Four film
Kevin Feige confirmed during Disney's December 2020 Investor Day that Marvel has started development on a Fantastic Four film, officially bringing Marvel's "first family" into the MCU fold. More details will be announced at a later time.
Blade
First announced at Comic-Con 2019, Blade is a theatrical film reboot starring Mahershala Ali about the half-mortal hero out to rid the world of vampires in his quest to avenge his mother's death.