It's been months since The Mandalorian wrapped up its first season, but our Baby Yoda fever has not been quelled. Fortunately for us and all the other The Child stans out there, we won't have to be Baby Yoda-less during this hiatus until the Disney+ drama returns. That's because there's so much great Baby Yoda merchandise available that we never have to be too far from the little green guy, even when he isn't on our screens/

However, there is so much Baby Yoda merch that it can be hard to keep track of all the adorable products out there for purchase. But no worries — TV Guide is here to help you stock up on all the hottest Baby Yoda products your heart could possibly desire, just in time for Star Wars Day.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Hopefully those hands and arms can hold more, because Sideshow Collectibles is taking preorders for its $350 life-size replica of the $5 million puppet from the series. Yes, we know that's a lot of cheddar, but cuffing season is still in full effect, and what better way is there to say "I love you" than to spend too much on a gift for that special person in your life? Besides, it's cheaper than the original.

There are, of course, other Baby Yoda items to consider. Funko Pop has released a vinyl, 10-inch, nearly life-size figurine for $29.90, which you can pick up at Hot Topic, as well as a nearly 4-inch one for $16.00. Meanwhile, Disney has come up with an 11-inch plush size version of Baby Yoda, which you can pre-order for $24.99.

But wait, there's more. Baby Yoda fans who didn't grab up T-shirts months ago are still in luck. Disney has plenty of shirts with his likeness, including a white T-shirt featuring him and Mando for $24.95. Or maybe the green Baby Yoda spirit jersey, which is $69.99 on Disney's site, is more your style?

Maybe you should wear your shirt or spirit jersey to bed and lay your head on a matching Baby Yoda throw pillow. There are a few different styles and colors to choose from and range in price from $10.99 to $16.95 on Amazon.

Or you could try out some very cute Baby Yoda socks, which you can snatch up from Disney's site for $16.99.

Wanna get something cool for your phone featuring the tiny green heart-breaker? Then grab up a fashionable Baby Yoda phone case.

And what kind of list would this be if we didn't give you a way to enjoy your coffee just as Baby Yoda would want you to? Disney has a travel mug up for sale for $29.99, a small price to pay for an excellent beverage accessory.

The only thing better than playing with Baby Yoda is assembling him. And fans will get to do just that with the Lego Brickheadz Mandalorian and The Child Building Kit, which contains 295 intricate pieces. The kit premieres Aug. 1 and retails for $20. Until then, the Lego Brickheadz Mandalorian and The Child Building Kit is available for pre-order on Lego's official site.

Build-A-Bear's Baby Yoda is everything we pictured in our minds and more. But the devil is in the details, because the company hasn't said how much this do-it-yourself Baby Yoda costs or when it will be available in stores. The best thing you can do for now is join Build-A-Bear's e-mail notifications list. Bummer.

You can order this The Mandalorian and The Child Sixth Scale Collectable Set on Sideshow.com. Meticulously detailed, crafted, and posable, it retails for $259 and features a blaster pistol and rifle, attachable jet pack, flamethrower effect, and a desert-themed figure base. Best of all, it comes with the Mandalorian and a very inquisitive looking Child, aka Baby Yoda. For $313, you can buy the deluxe version, which was also designed based on the appearance of The Child in The Mandalorian. It features a signature necklace, The Child sitting in the hover pram, and a miniature hologram that helps recreate more iconic scenes.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

