Emmys 2021: Watch Michael K. Williams, Alex Trebek, and More Be Honored in Heartfelt In Memoriam Segment

We've lost a lot of television greats this year, and the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards paid tribute to many of them with a tear-jerking In Memoriam segment. Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performed the accompanying song -- a rendition of Bridges' "River" -- for the montage.

Images and footage of Alex Trebek, Michael K. Williams, Cicely Tyson, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, Jessica Walter, and more were shown, though the montage notably left out rapper DMX, who made TV appearances in shows likeSouth Park andFresh Off the Boat.

The touching segment was introduced by Uzo Aduba, who said, "Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones, but we treasure our memory of each of them, we honor their work, and we rejoice in having them in our lives."

