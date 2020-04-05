Fox will be presenting an encore airing of Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America this week after raising more than $10 million in charitable donations for Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation after the original broadcast on Sunday, March 29. The network has announced that it will be re-airing the one-hour special on Monday, April 6 at 9/8c.

The televised COVID-19 benefit concert was the first of several primetime concert specials which aired last week. Hosted by Elton John, the special featured recorded-at-home performances by artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and Sam Smith, along with digital messages from celebrity guests like Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ken Jeong, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, and Ben Falcone.

For those that may have missed the original airing of the special, it was a commercial-free hour of heartwarming entertainment which allowed its slate of artists to offer new meanings for some of their most popular numbers and honor the first responders who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will re-air on Monday, April 6 at 9/8c on Fox.