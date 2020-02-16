[Warning: The following contains spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Read at your own risk!]

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie finally gave fans some closure on Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) fate after the end of Breaking Bad, but even with the door shut on what happened to Jesse, we still have a few burning questions after watching the Breaking Bad postscript. But the biggest question we have was apparently purposefully meant to leave us wanting more: What was in the letter Jesse wrote to Brock after escaping to Alaska?

We all know how important Andrea's (Emily Rios) son, Brock (Ian Posada), was to Jesse throughout Breaking Bad. Saving Brock from becoming Todd's (Jesse Plemons) next victim was essentially the only thing keeping Jesse going during his imprisonment at the white supremacist compound. In El Camino, we see Jesse hand over the letter to be delivered, but the movie doesn't reveal what the note actually says. So, what parting words could he possibly have for the boy who meant so much to him and yet lost so much as a result of Jesse's criminal associations? According to Aaron Paul, the mysterious letter is a spectacular sendoff.

"That was the very first thing that Vince Gilligan wrote when he wrote the script," Paul told TV Guide at the El Camino press junket in Los Angeles. "He wrote that letter and then he wrote the script. In the original draft of the script, that is how the entire movie ends — the voiceover of the letter. But that was sadly cut."

Paul describes Jesse's letter to Brock as "the most honest, beautiful, caring letter imaginable — really, just pouring his heart out and saying he's sorry."

For now, fans won't get to see or hear what Jesse wrote to Brock, but Paul promises to try to change that. "I hope one day that people are able to hear what's in that letter," he said. "I'm begging Vince to allow me to release it, but we'll see if that happens."

