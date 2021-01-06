Dr. Dre has announced via Instagram that he is "doing great" after being hospitalized for a reported brain aneurysm.

On Tuesday, TMZ broke the news that the rap icon had been rushed to the hospital, reporting that he had suffered an aneurysm on Monday and was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. At the time, he was said to be "stable and lucid" as he underwent tests.

Late Tuesday night, Dr. Dre shared a hopeful message on social media, alongside a photo of himself in a recording studio. "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Fellow rapper LL Cool J also commented on Dr. Dre's health on Tuesday night, writing on Twitter that "Dre is recovering nicely."

Several other celebrities, including LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, and Ciara, showed their support across social media. "Praying for you my Brother," James wrote on Instagram, while Johnson said in a tweet, "Get well soon my friend!" Wade posted a tweet saying he was "sending love and protection to Dr. Dre." Ciara shared on Twitter that she was "praying for a full recovery."