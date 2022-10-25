Amazon Prime Video: Don't Worry Darling Is Now Available To Stream

It's true! While you can still catch Don't Worry Darling in theaters, the hit movie is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

The drama thriller was released at the end of September 2022 and has garnered a mix reception from film critics (Metascore 48) and general audiences (user score 4.3 at Metacritic). However, Don't Worry Darling raked up $82.9 million at the worldwide box office (so far), which means more and more people are curious about watching the film overall.

If you don't want to go to the theater, Don't Worry Darling can now be watched in 4K Ultra HD at home for $25 (or rent it for $20) via Prime Video.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, Don't Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Directed by Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), Don't Worry Darling follows Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) Chambers, a young and loving couple who live in an idyllic '50s-style neighborhood in a new town called Victory, California. However, Alice suspects there's something strange and sinister going on under the surface and then begins to descend into madness.

The film also stars Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, Timothy Simons, Douglas Smith, Ari'el Stachel, with Dita Von Teese, and Chris Pine.

Meanwhile, Don't Worry Darling is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $25 or to rent for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movies & TV.

