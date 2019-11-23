If anything can make the long wait for more Doctor Who a little easier, it's Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor going full Bond. BBC America released the first trailer for Season 12 of the long-running sci-fi series on Saturday — the 56th anniversary of the original premiere of Doctor Who — and it kicks off in spectacular fashion, literally. Check out Whittaker's bow tie!

"The name's Doctor," she says in the trailer. "The Doctor."

Whittaker's first season steered clear of familiar monsters until the New Year's special, but the Doctor's new fam is about to meet more of her old foes in Season 12. The trailer teases the return of the Judoon and an even eerier reunion with the Cybermen.

Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, and Bradley Walsh return as Ryan, Yas, and Graham, respectively, alongside guest stars like Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry, Goran Visnjic, and Robert Glenister, who previously appeared in "The Caves of Androzani" in 1984. But really, let's not forget about those Cybermen.

Doctor Who Season 12 premieres in early 2020 on BBC America.