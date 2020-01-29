Disney+ is officially jumping into the reality competition game. The streamer revealed Wednesday that it's bringing back the fantasy-themed competition series The Quest and it is teaming up with The Amazing Race producers for a different reality competition show. In addition, Disney+greenlit two additional unscripted shows. Talk about a busy day!

Disney's revival of The Quest, which originally ran on ABC in 2014, will again be filmed in a castle in Vienna, Austria but will now feature teen contestants who will compete in this live-action fantasy game show. The landscape will feature interactive scripted creatures and mystical beings with an immersive 360-degree world built of technology and practical effects.

What's Coming to Disney Plus in February

Meanwhile, The Maze is an adventure competition much like The Amazing Race but with teens. The series will see five teams consisting of one adult and one teen who embark on an epic journey as they solve riddles and unlock clues that lead them through European cities and fairy tale villages. As each team gets closer to their final destination, only one will reign supreme.

The Disney+ unscripted series Meet the Chimps will offer up an intimate view of Chimp Haven, one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the world. The six-part docuseries will follow the highs and lows of these extraordinary beings through everyday issues ranging from food fights to romances and friendships to tantrums and high jinks.

Disney Plus: Everything You Need to Know About the Streaming Service

Subscribers will also get an inside look into Pixar's inventive SparksShorts program in an untitled series from Supper Club, the same company behind Chef's Table. The series centers on a select group of Pixar employees who were given the opportunity to make their own animated short. In addition to following their journey as rising filmmakers, the show will also delve into the creative philosophy and tight-knit community that sets Pixar apart from others.

Premiere dates for the newly-announced projects have yet to be revealed so check back for updates.