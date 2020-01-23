Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

If you didn't see King Mufasa get murdered by his wicked brother in live action-style CGI last year, it's not too late! Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King is heading to the Disney+ streaming library on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Of course, if you're an animated classic purist, the 1994 original is already available to stream on Disney+, but there are still plenty of other interesting titles coming to the platform next month.

Disney+ has revealed the list of movies and shows that are being added to its library in the tail end of January and throughout February. Not only is Toy Story 4 finally making its way to subscribers on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (it's currently available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime), but Disney+ is also rolling out a new Toy Story original — this time, a short film called Lamp Life that reveals what happened to Bo Peep after Toy Story 2. Lamp Life will be available on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Tom Hanks appreciation party will continue when his quirky mermaid rom-com Splash arrives to Disney+ on Friday, Feb. 14. Meanwhile, The Sandlot is returning to the streaming service on Saturday, Feb. 1 after briefly disappearing from the platform.

Find out everything that's heading to Disney+ from Jan. 27 to Feb. 29 below.

Toy Story 4 Photo: Disney

Jan. 28

The Lion King (2019)

Jan. 31

Diary of a Future President, Episode 103 - "Disaster Relief"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 113 - "Tangled: Paper Lanterns"

Lamp Life

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 113 - "Soaring Seamus"

One Day at Disney, Episode 109 - "Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist"

Feb. 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Feb. 2

Descendants 3

Feb. 5

Toy Story 4

Feb. 7

Diary of a Future President, Episode 104 - "The National Mall"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114 - "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 114 - "Dynamic Danielle"

One Day at Disney, Episode 110 - "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made



Feb. 9

Old Dogs

Feb. 14

My Dog, the Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President, Episode 105 - "Whistleblower"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 201 - "Marching Down the Aisle"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115 - "Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 115 - "Roving Robbie"

One Day at Disney, Episode 111 - "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

Feb. 16

Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Feb. 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire



Feb. 21

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)