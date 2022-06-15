Disney Plus Free Trial: Everything to Know

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has become essential for video streaming. It's priced reasonably, starting at a modest $8/mo. And with a whopping 100 million subscribers worldwide, it's easy to see why.

Disney+ boasts a comprehensive lineup of nearly every Disney movie that has been released in the studio's almost 100 years of existence, meaning you'll almost certainly be able to find whatever you're looking for, be it the Pixar film you've already seen a million times, a pre-2000 movie about a mermaid boy, or the nightmare that was 1986's Fuzzbucket. Disney+ movies also include recent hits like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Encanto, The Eternals, and more.

Yes, Disney+ will let you stay caught up on the Marvel and Star Wars franchises as well as Disney's latest theatrical blockbusters.



​







Disney Plus Free Trial

Disney+ does not offer a free trial for new users. Now new users need to sign up for the $8/mo. plan, or the $14/mo. bundle that includes access to Hulu and ESPN+. Both plans let you watch all of Disney+'s movies and shows, and even some that you won't get anywhere else.

While Disney+ no longer offers a free trial, it is still offering several deals and discounts to make the service more affordable, and in one case, free for six months -- courtesy of Verizon.

Disney Plus Bundles

There's just one bundle that will save you money on Disney+, but it's a good one! You can actually format it in a few ways.

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+

Disney+, Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+

Disney+, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+

Disney+, Hulu + Live TV (No Ads), ESPN+

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus bundle

$14/mo.

Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+

With this bundle, you'll have access to all of Disney+'s content, along with Hulu's entire on-demand library and ESPN+ wealth of sports shows and channels.

By getting this deal instead of subscribing to all streamers separately, you're saving quite a bit of money each year. To subscribe to all three on a monthly basis for a year, you'd be paying $264/yr. The bundle at $14/mo. for a year comes out to just $168/yr. for a savings of $96 over the year.

Sign up

Disney Plus, Hulu (No Ads), ESPN Plus bundle

$20/mo.

Disney+, Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+

With this bundle, you'll have access to all of Disney+'s content, along with Hulu's entire on-demand library with no ads and ESPN+ wealth of sports shows and channels.

Subscribing to all the services separately on a monthly basis adds up to $336/yr. The bundle deal comes out to $240/yr. This saves you $96 over the course of the year.

Sign up

Disney Plus, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN Plus bundle

$70/mo.

Disney+, Hulu + Live TV (with ads), ESPN+

With this bundle, you'll have access to all of Disney+'s content, along with Hulu's entire on-demand library and its selection of live TV channels. You'll also get ESPN+ wealth of sports shows and channels.

Hulu doesn't currently offer its live TV service without bundling it with Disney+ and ESPN+, so it's hard to say how much money you'd be saving.

Sign up

Disney Plus, Hulu + Live TV (No Ads), ESPN Plus bundle

$76/mo.

Disney+, Hulu + Live TV (No Ads), ESPN+

With this bundle, you'll have access to all of Disney+'s content, along with Hulu's entire on-demand library and its selection of live TV channels with no ads. You'll also get ESPN+ wealth of sports shows and channels.

Hulu doesn't currently offer its live TV service without bundling it with Disney+ and ESPN+, so it's hard to say how much money you'd be saving.

Sign up



​



Other Disney Plus Deals and Discounts



Verizon's Disney Plus Deal

With select unlimited phone plans, Verizon offers its subscribers the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle at no extra cost for six months. The price goes back to the regular $8/mo. after the deal is up, while Verizon's unlimited phone plans start at $35/mo.

How Much is Disney Plus?

Disney+ is one of the most affordable services out there. The Disney+ price is just $8/mo., while an annual subscription will cost you $80/yr.

The good news is that even after the change, Disney+ will remain competitively priced compared to other streaming services. Here's a more detailed breakdown of costs and features:

Disney Plus Free Trials and Deals Compared

Disney+ Netflix Hulu Starting monthly price $8/mo. $10/mo. $7/mo. Free trial length N/A N/A 30 days Streaming quality Up to 4K Up to 4K Up to 4K User Profiles Seven Five Six Offline Viewing Yes Yes Yes

Hulu is somewhat of an outlier here, as it's the only service on this list to offer a 30-day free trial.



​



These services are packed when it comes to most features, though. They all have 4K content, and you can download shows and movies to watch on the go from each of them. However, there's one thing about Disney+ that makes it stand out from the rest. Disney+ is the only service listed that lets you create up to seven individual user profiles for members of your household to stream from.

This is a small distinction, as both Netflix and Hulu allow you to make five and six user profiles, respectively. But still something for you to consider before purchasing a Disney+ subscription.

Our Final Take

Subscribers invest in Disney+ to watch animated flicks, action movies, and musicals they grew up watching, as well as to keep up with the latest installments in franchises like Marvel and Star Wars.

While Disney doesn't seem too concerned with offering subscribers many substantial free trials or deals to keep costs low, the service is still a hot commodity in the streaming world. Disney+ may decide to shift its stance concerning promotions moving forward, but only time will tell.



​

