Producer Dick Wolf has fired writer Craig Gore from the staff of the upcoming Christopher Meloni-centered Law & Order: SVU spin-off, after Gore's social media post threatening violence against protesters and looters began circulating on social media.

On Tuesday, amid continued nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more unarmed black people at the hands of the police, a screen-captured Facebook post from Gore made its way to Twitter, including one photo of him holding a firearm along with the caption, "Curfew," and another comment in which he threatened to "light motherf---ers up" to protect his property.

Meloni initially responded to a post which was shared by Drew Janda on Twitter, to clarify that Gore was not the showrunner of the SVU spin-off, and Meloni added he had "no idea who this person is or what they do." However, Wolf soon after announced the news of Gore's firing in a statement posted to Wolf Entertainment's Twitter. "I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief," he said. "I am terminating Craig Gore immediately."

After the decision was made public, SVU star Ice-T was quick to praise Wolf.

According to Variety, Paradigm, the talent agency that represented Gore, has also released him as a client. "Craig Gore is no longer a Paradigm client. We condemn his post in the strongest possible terms," a spokesperson said.

The spin-off, which was announced earlier this year, is highly anticipated for SVU fans, as it will bring Meloni's beloved Detective Elliot Stabler back to TV and focus entirely on his character.

