Get excited Titans fans because some new faces are headed to the series next season. Stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly along with executive producer Greg Walker were on hand for Saturday's DC FanDome panel to drop some major news: Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow are stopping by in Season 3. The arrival of these iconic characters comes as the Titans finally make their way to Gotham.

Though not an entirely new character, Jason Todd (Curran Walters) is set to ditch his Robin identity and take up the Red Hood mantle after a major falling out with the Titans. He'll debut the new moniker while obsessing over ways to take down his old squad.

Meanwhile, Barbara Gordon — also known as Batgirl — will arrive as the new Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. Despite her past relationship with Dick Grayson, she's not exactly keen on the Titans setting up shop in her city. Plus, Dr. Jonathan Crane — most widely known as Scarecrow — is set to make his debut as an inmate at Arkham Asylum. In a Hannibal-like scenario, he'll offer up his expertise as a profiler and consultant for Gotham PD. Neither roles have been cast yet so keep checking back for updates.

The new season will find the gang, led by Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), picking up the pieces following Donna Troy's (Leslie) shocking death in the finale. Given that Raven (Croft) already attempted a resurrection on Themyscira, however, this might not be the absolute end for the fallen superhero. And with Lewis' Blackfire sticking around full-time next season, it looks like that heated feud with her sister Starfire (Diop) is only just beginning.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Titans are now streaming on HBO Max.