Astra (Olivia Swann) is back and badder than ever in this exclusive clip from DC's Legends of Tomorrow's upcoming episode. And on a completely unrelated topic, Constantine (Matt Ryan) needs a drink.

Though talking with Astra obviously causes him a lot of pain, that doesn't stop Constantine from offering an olive branch, telling her they don't have to be enemies in this sneak peek at Tuesday's new episode. Astra isn't biting though (unless you count that gruesome piece of meat she's nomming on), at which point Constantine ends his little sojourn into hell.

Poor Ava (Jes Macallan) and Sara (Caity Lotz) won't get much of a post-mission debrief out of him until he gets a drink in him, but at least no one can accuse Sara of not knowing her team — even well enough to finish their sentences! Here's hoping Constantine can turn Astra around, though maybe not considering she doesn't exactly have the best track-record when partnering up with the Legends.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.