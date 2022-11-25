CuriosityStream Black Friday Deal: Sign Up for Just $1 Per Month for a Full Year

Join or Sign In
Thousands of documentaries for just $12 a year
CuriosityStream has a Black Friday deal for 40% off its normal price for new subscribers. The deal applies to any new subscribers' first year of the Standard HD Annual subscription or the Premium 4K Annual subscription, and to Curiosity Stream gift cards.
CuriosityStream is the streaming home of thousands of documentaries on science, technology, history, nature, and art. Learn more about your favorite topics and explore new subjects through films, series, and shows, including a ton of original content. In CuriosityStream's library, you'll find content about everything from squirrels to the Roman Empire.
Want to give someone else the gift of curiosity? CuriosityStream gift cards are also part of the Black Friday sale. Pay just $12 to gift someone a year long subscription.
This limited time offer ends on Sunday, November 27, so sign up now to lock in the sale price!
