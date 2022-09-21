Join or Sign In
It's been two years since we said goodbye to the BAU team in Criminal Minds after CBS canceled the series. But now, Paramount+ is coming to the rescue with a series order for a Criminal Minds reboot for the platform, and crime drama fans everywhere can't wait to see more. With the premiere date getting closer, we know a good bit of information on what to expect from the revival series, including new cast members, storyline, and more.
Even more details are expected to come trickling in over the next few months, and we'll be right here to report on them. For now, here's everything we know about the series reboot so far.
The new Criminal Minds series has a premiere date! On Sept. 21, Paramount+ revealed that the BAU is coming home for the holidays and the series will be released on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. However, you won't be able to binge it all at once; only the first two episodes will be available at launch, with new episodes coming weekly. What's more, the season will be split into two parts, with the second half debuting in 2023. Read the Release Date section for more details.
Wheels up! Paramount+ put out an official press release confirming the revival which is scheduled to start production in August. The show order is for a 10-episode series to stream exclusively on Paramount+, with Erica Messer returning as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.
On Sept. 9, Paramount announced the series will have a subtitle attached to the name and will be known as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The name seems like a good indication of how the series will be heading in a new direction.
"The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+," said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+'s President of Original Scripted Series. "Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences."
Showrunner, executive producer and writer Erica Messer revealed the release date at Paramount+'s Television Critics Association (TCA) event on Sept. 21, confirming the first two episodes of the reboot will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with a mid-season finale on Dec. 15. After a quick holiday break, the show will pick up again on Thursday Jan. 12 and run through Feb. 9, 2023.
It just wouldn't be the same without the familiar faces that we came to know and love on our screen for 15 years, so luckily most of them will be back for the reboot. Paramount+ announced Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford as the first new cast member to be joining the series in a recurring role throughout the season. Gilford is trading in his good-guy persona and will play Elias Voit, an analyst for a cyber-security firm who has a dark side and an obsession with death. Unlike past unsubs, Voit will be explored in an ongoing arc for 10 episodes. "To tell a slightly different story [about this unsub] is really exciting," star Paget Brewster told journalists on Sept. 21.
Notably missing from the OG cast list is Matthew Gray Gubler who has not been confirmed yet, and fans are already showing disappointment at the prospect of him not returning to the show as Dr. Spencer Reid. We'll see if he actually comes back or not.
This fresh new series will pick up where the original left off and is set in post-Covid-19 times. Unlike the cable TV show, the streaming version will follow one storyline across the whole season, instead of a new case in each episode. The official logline says the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers will come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
So far, no photos have been released yet. But leave it to Joe Mantegna (aka David Rossi) to give us a sneak peak over on Twitter of what's going behind the scenes:
Paget Brewster also shared a pic of Prentiss' new look, and promises a sassier-no filter boss of the BAU. If you have a problem with the extra gray hairs, tell someone that isn't Brewster.
The Criminal Minds reboot will be available to stream on Paramount+. In the meantime, you can stream all original 15 seasons on Paramount+, with 12 seasons available on Netflix.