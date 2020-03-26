Now Playing How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek

Cicely Tyson is reprising her role as Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) well-intentioned but homicidal mother, Ophelia Harkness, when How To Get Away with Murder returns for the second half of its sixth and final season on April 2. Anne-Marie Johnson is also joining the drama as Michaela's (Aja Naomi King) high-profile defense attorney, Kenda Strauss, Deadline reports.

Tyson, who hasn't skipped a professional beat at the tender age of 95, recently enjoyed stints on OWN's Cherish the Day, from Ava DuVernay, and the Tyler Perry's Netflix movie A Fall from Grace. The last time viewers saw Tyson's Ophelia on HTGAWM, she was battling dementia. The recurring role has earned Tyson, who is one Grammy away from becoming an EGOT, three Emmy nods.

As for Johnson, who is best known for her turns on In Living Color, In the Heat of the Night and That's So Raven, she also co-starred on Cherish the Day and has appeared on a number of Shonda Rhimes shows including Grey's Anatomy. Michaela, who has been accused of murdering her ex-boo Asher (Matt McGorry), is going to need Johnson's character to beat the rap. Although we don't know who killed Asher, we don't think it's Michaela — right?

How To Get Away with Murder Season 6 returns Thursday April 2 at 10/9c on ABC.