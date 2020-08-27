Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, has been delayed. The anticipated drama was expected to debut this October on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU, but NBC announced Thursday that the show was being pushed until 2021.

Law & Order: Organized Crime centers on Stabler returning to the NYPD to lead the organized crime division "after a devastating personal loss," per the show's official description. "However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one." Dick Wolf will executive produce, with Chicago P.D.'s Matt Olmstead serving as showrunner.

Everything We Know About Elliot Stabler Spin-Off Law & Order: Organized Crime

While the Stabler spin-off has been pushed until 2021, NBC revealed that SVU will still debut this fall, with Season 22 set to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9/8c. SVU showrunner Warren Leight previously stated on NBC's podcast The Squadroom that Stabler will appear in SVU's season premiere before the spin-off debuts. It's unknown whether Organized Crime's delay will affect those plans or if we'll still see Stabler on our screens again this fall.

Law & Order: SVU is available to stream on Hulu.