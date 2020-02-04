Chris Pratt is ready to return to the small screen scene after enjoying a few years of box office domination thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World movies. Pratt's next big project is a television conspiracy thriller called The Terminal List.

Adapted from a Jack Carr novel of the same name, the show will follow Pratt's character Reece, a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon is ambushed during a covert operation. Upon returning to the United States, Reece experiences conflicting memories of what happened on that mission and questions his own culpability in the costly incident. As new evidence begins to emerge about the attack, though, Reece discovers some dark forces that may be working against him.

Pratt is starring and executive producing the project, MRC Television announced Tuesdsay. Antoine Fuqua, director of The Magnificent Seven, will team up with Pratt again and direct the pilot. The Terminal List is currently in development and the pair are shopping the show around to networks like FX, which specializes in prestige drama. With a major Hollywood star like Pratt attached, there's almost no doubt we'll be seeing him back on our TVs soon.

How Parks and Recreation Reinvented Itself and Found Mike Schur's Sitcom Sweet Spot

This would mark Pratt's return to television after seven years on the beloved Parks and Recreation as the unforgettable Andy Dwyer. To be fair, even though Andy was hardly an action hero, he did introduce two kick-ass alter egos in Burt Macklin, an FBI agent, and Johnny Karate, a children's TV host playing a martial arts legend.

With all that experience sleuthing AND fighting, it sounds like Pratt's already ready to go for The Terminal List.

PHOTOS: Chris Pratt's Most Endearing Moments on Parks and Recreation