Jesse Lee Soffer is extremely close with his Chicago P.D. co-stars, but there's only one person he'd let babysit his Giga Pet, and that's Marina Squerciati. The actor opened up about which of his One Chicago cohorts he'd call upon in random life scenarios during a fun game of Who Would You Rather?

It's not surprising that Soffer would turn to Squerciati to babysit his precious digital pet or that he'd share a jail cell with Patrick Flueger, but we were blown away when he picked someone outside Intelligence as his character witness: "[Chicago Med's] Oliver Platt," Soffer revealed. "I feel like he's probably the smartest character in all of One Chicago."

Soffer might be all smiles here, but his Chicago P.D. character isn't faring as well. The fall finale wrapped on a huge cliffhanger, with Halstead's life hanging in the balance after he was kidnapped. Whether or not he survives the brutal attack remains to be seen, but we're pulling for him.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10/9c on NBC.

Jesse Lee Soffer, Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

