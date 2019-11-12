

Rejoice, One Chicago fam: Monica Raymund is reprising her role as Gabriela Dawson for Chicago Fire's fall finale, airing Wednesday, Nov. 20. While most will be excited to see the beloved paramedic return to the firehouse, Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd on the series, says it might be a little more complicated for Gabby's bestie, Brett (Kara Killmer), and ex-husband, Casey (Jesse Spencer), who are currently in total denial about their feelings for one another.

"[There are] a lot of mixed emotions from Brett and from Casey," Mayo told TV Guide. "I think we see Casey and Brett go through a myriad of different emotions."

When Raymund left the show at the beginning of Season 7, Gabby went to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. A divorce from Casey came soon after. Casey has moved on since then, and most recently he seems to be crushing hard on Brett. Judging by Brett's equally charmed moon eyes toward the sandy-haired captain, the feeling might be mutual. Though nothing concrete has come from those longing stares as of yet, it's clear these two have some deeper feelings to sort out. And with Dawson poised to return, things are bound to be super awkward between the trio.

It won't be all drama at Firehouse 51, though. Mayo says Stella is glad to see her friend again, even if it's just for a short visit. "Stella is just excited that her homegirl is back. She is elated to see her," she said.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick