Every week the embattled crews of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are thrust into sticky situations that have your heart racing like it's the Daytona 500. From gnarly accidents to power outages in the middle of surgery to artificial intelligence programs gone wrong, there's never a dull moment in the Windy City.

Inspired by this, TV Guide surveyed One Chicago's finest to find out which of their co-stars would be the ones most likely end up in unforgettable scenarios like contracting an infectious disease, getting caught in a steamy love triangle, or running into a burning building because they forgot their cell phone. (Spoiler alert: David Eigenberg is a real daredevil and Taylor Kinney looks like a candy bar, according to their co-stars.)

Watch the fun video above to see Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss and Yaya DaCosta, Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer and Miranda Rae Mayo, and Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos and LaRoyce Hawkins, among others, humorously put their co-stars on blast.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.