Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
It's going to be a packed January!
The fact that 2022 is just around the corner might be shocking for many of us, but that doesn't make it any less true. While the confounding passage of time can be a real bummer, the new year does bring at least one piece of good news: mid-season premiere dates. For CBS, the first weeks of January will bring new episodes of a lot of fan-favorites as they return after their winter hiatuses. The Equalizer, all of the remaining NCIS shows, Bob (Hearts) Abishola, and more will return at the top of the new year.
The first Wednesday in January (Jan. 5) will bring a new season of The Amazing Race, as well as Sophia Bush's new medical procedural, Good Sam. The third season of Celebrity Big Brother essentially takes over the CBS schedule starting in February before Survivor returns on March 9.
It's going to be a packed winter for CBS. Check out the full winter premiere schedule below.
Sunday, Jan. 2
8/7c: The Equalizer (New Episode)
9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles (New Episode)
10/9c: S.W.A.T. (New Time Period)
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: The Neighborhood (New Episode)
8:30/7:30c: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (New Episode)
9/8c: NCIS (New Episode)
10/9c: NCIS: Hawai'i (New Episode)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
8/7c: FBI (New Episode)
9/8c: FBI: International (New Episode)
10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (New Episode)
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: The Amazing Race (2-Hour Season 33 Premiere)
10/9c: Good Sam (Series Premiere)
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: Young Sheldon (New Episode)
8:30/9:30c: United States of Al (New Episode)
9/8c: Ghosts (New Episode)
9:30/8:30c: B Positive (New Episode)
10/9c: Bull (New Episode)
Friday, Jan. 7
8/7c: Undercover Boss (Season Premiere)
9/8c: Magnum P.I. (New Episode)
10/9c: Blue Bloods (New Episode)
Wednesday, Jan. 12
8/7c: The Price Is Right at Night
9/8c: The Amazing Race (Regular Time Period)
Wednesday, Jan. 19
8/7c: The Price Is Right at Night
Wednesday, Jan. 26
8/7c: Let's Make a Deal Primetime
Monday, Jan. 31
8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT: 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Wednesday, Feb. 2
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother (Season Premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 3
9/8c: Celebrity Big Brother
Fridays, Feb. 4, 11, & 18
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)
Sundays, Feb. 6, 13, & 20
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother
Mondays, Feb. 7 & 14
9/8c: Celebrity Big Brother
Wednesdays, Feb. 9, 16, & 23 (finale)
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother
Saturday, Feb. 19
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother
Monday, Feb. 21
9/8c: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)
Wednesday, March 9
8/7c: Survivor (2-Hour Season 42 Premiere)
Wednesday, March 16
8/7c: Survivor (Regular Time Period)
Sunday, April 3
8/7c: CMT Music Awards