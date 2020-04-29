You're going to have to wait a little bit longer for new episodes of The Amazing Race. CBS has announced that Season 32 of the reality competition series, which was originally scheduled for May 20, will be pushed back to sometime later in 2020.

However, it's not all bad news. The network also unveiled the premiere dates for its newest reality shows, the feel-good team competition Game On! and emotional tour-de-force Tough as Nails.

Game On!, which is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, will take The Amazing Race's originally proposed timeslot and debut Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c. The series pits two teams of three against each other as they are challenged in "over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia, and epic field competitions," per the official description. Tennis superstar Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will serve as team captains alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel. The show, which will feature a MADtv reunion between Key and Lee, will also feature a rotation of sports stars, comedians and celebrities. In addition to hosting, Key will executive-producer alongside Ben Winston and James Corden.

Meanwhile, Tough as Nails, which is hosted by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, arrives Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c. The series puts the spotlight on hard-working, everyday Americans who get their hands dirty on a daily basis to keep the country running. These tough individuals will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and mental toughness in challenges set at real-world job sites. The series comes from Keoghan and his producing partner Louise Keoghan.

Game On! premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on CBS and Tough as Nails is set to debut on Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c.