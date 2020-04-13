Survivor fans are in for a big finish when Winners at War comes to an end on Wednesday, May 13. CBS has announced that Survivor: Winners at War, the show's 40th season, will get a three-hour season finale starting at 8/7c. The finale will be preceded by a two-hour penultimate episode, which airs on Wednesday, May 6 at 8/7c.

The finale will determine which of the castaways will take home the $2 million prize and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. Host Jeff Probst will also virtually connect with all 20 players to revisit highlights of the season during the finale event.

The Amazing Race Season 32 will premiere the following week, debuting with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on CBS.

The season premiere of The Amazing Race will feature 11 teams vying for a $1 million prize as they trek across locations including Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Brazil, with host Phil Keoghan kicking off the new series from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Although production on The Amazing Race Season 33 was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Season 32 was filmed prior to that production shutdown.

Survivor: Winners at War airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS. The Amazing Race Season 32 will premiere on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c.