CBS All Access is expanding in a big way. The ViacomCBS streaming platform just dropped a pretty large slate of shows — over 3,500 episodes, if you're looking for numbers — and it's largely ones you already love, but there's some exciting new programming coming down the pipeline, too. You can now watch shows from across BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, and more, including Chappelle's Show, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Avatar: The Last Airbender (among others) on the revamped interface that was debuted with all the new additions.

The platform also announced that it's very much sticking with SpongeBob SquarePants. In addition to making all seasons of the beloved cartoon available, CBS All Access revealed plans for an upcoming spinoff, Kamp Koral, which is set to premiere in 2021. (It was previously announced that CBS All Access would become the exclusive home of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in 2021, so it looks like next year is going to be a big one down in Bikini Bottom.)

Also among the shows added to the platform are Laguna Beach, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Hit the Floor, Single Ladies, Rugrats, Hot in Cleveland, Love & Hip Hop, Reno 911!, and Strangers with Candy. Plus, there are some new film offerings you can peruse like The Firm, Charlotte's Web, and Scary Movie, with over 150 movies now available.

That's not to mention all the brand new programming coming to the service, like the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, and the Stephen King adaptation miniseries, The Stand.

Check out the list of shows and movies now streaming on CBS All Access below.

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Hit the Floor

Single Ladies

Chappelle's Show

Strangers with Candy

Reno 911! (Select seasons)

Laguna Beach

Snooki & Jwoww

Teen Mom 2

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Select seasons)

MTV Floribama Shore (Select seasons)

The Challenge (Select episodes)

Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection

Avatar: Last Airbender

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Hot in Cleveland

RuPaul's Drag Race

Love & Hip Hop

Aerial America (Select seasons)

Air Disasters

The Day We Walked on the Moon

The Green Book: Guide to Freedom

MLK: The Assassination Tapes

Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth

The Firm

Charlotte's Web

Scary Movie