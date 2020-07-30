Theaters across the nation have shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and there's no telling when they may be able to safely reopen — or when patrons may feel comfortable returning to their local cinemas. Meanwhile, dozens of movie productions have also been stalled as a result of the same health concerns, so the list of films that are still scheduled to hit theaters any time this year is growing slimmer by the day.

While there are an increasing number of studios that have turned to video on-demand sales options, and there have also been some films that pivoted to a streaming service debut in lieu of a theatrical run, there are also a lot of highly anticipated Hollywood movies that will continue to seek a cinematic bow, but have had to push back, adjust, or indefinitely delay their premiere dates as a result of COVID-19-related shutdowns.

To keep track of all the new release dates announced by the studios, we've gathered together all of the information we have for Hollywood's most anticipated movies, including sequels like F9: Fast and Furious 9, Mission: Impossible 7, The Matrix 4, and Wonder Woman 1984; the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die; reboots of the CandyMan and Saw franchises; as well as Disney's pictures like the live-action Mulan movie and the as-yet-untitled new Star Wars trilogy movies. Click through the gallery below to see all of the release date shakeups to major Hollywood movies.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Major Movie Delays — Check Out the New Release Dates