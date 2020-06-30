Carl Reiner, the comedian, actor, director, and writer who helped shape the comedy landscape in Hollywood, died on June 29. The actor was 98 and away passed in his Beverly Hills home surrounded by his family.

TMZ originally announced the news, which Variety confirmed with Reiner's assistant. Reiner's son, director Rob Reiner, also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

Reiner specialized in dark, observational humor that translated into his work as creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and director of classic Steve Martin-starring films The Jerk and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid. He made up one half of a comedy duo with longtime friend and collaborator Mel Brooks, and their sketch The 2000 Year Old Man stands as an enduring influence on modern comedy.

Over the duration of his long and varied career, Reiner acted in films like It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World and Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's series, and he appeared on a host of TV shows, including The Larry Sanders Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, Parks and Recreation, and Bob's Burgers. In 2017, he was the subject of the HBO documentary If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast that followed him as he asked fellow Hollywood nonagenarians to ask about living life to the fullest after turning 90.

Reiner was the recipient of nine Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2000. In his later years, Reiner spent much of his time writing books such as All Kinds of Love, I Remember Me, and NNNNN.

Reiner is survived by three children — Rob Reiner, Annie Reiner, and Lucas Reiner — along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.