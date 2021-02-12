Buffy Stars Michelle Trachtenberg, Eliza Dushku, and More Back Charisma Carpenter After Joss Whedon Allegations

Charisma Carpenter Getty Images

Charisma Carpenter, who starred as Cordelia Chase in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel, is speaking out against the series' creator, Joss Whedon, accusing him of abusive behavior on set. "Joss was the vampire," Carpenter wrote Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram in posts that accuse Whedon of "traumatizing" behavior," "being casually cruel," berating her about her pregnancy, and ultimately firing her as a result.

In the following hours and days, Carpenter's posts were met with support from several fellow Buffy alumni, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg, Eliza Dushku, and Clare Kramer. Benson corroborated Carpenter's account and described a "toxic" set. Trachtenberg, who was 14 when she joined the show, accused Whedon of inappropriate behavior, alleging there was a rule on set that Whedon was not allowed to be alone with her.

A representative for Whedon did not return TV Guide's request for comment. (Whedon recently exited as showrunner of the forthcoming supernatural HBO drama The Nevers, writing that the commitment of making the show is "more than he can handle" during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

In her social media posts, Carpenter describes Whedon's sets as a "hostile and toxic work environment," in which Whedon played favorites with cast members and made "biting, disparaging" comments, including "callously calling me 'fat' to colleagues when I was four months pregnant, weighing 126 lbs." Carpenter, who became pregnant during her time on Angel, said that when she disclosed her pregnancy to Whedon, he asked her if she "was going to keep it."

"He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth," she wrote.

Benson, who played Tara Maclay on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tweeted that Carpenter "is speaking truth and I support her 100%."

"Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top," Benson wrote. "There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later."

Gellar, who starred as Buffy in the franchise, referenced Carpenter's statement in an Instagram post, writing, "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. I am more focused on raising my family and surviving the pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Trachtenberg, who in later seasons played Buffy's younger sister, Dawn Summers, shared Gellar's Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate." Trachtenberg later added to her Instagram post to expand on her accusation, implying that management was aware of Whedon's alleged misconduct: "The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again."

Kramer, who played hell god Glory, the major villain in the show's fifth season, also tweeted her support, saying she believes the actors who are speaking out: "For what it's worth, I believe and stand with @allcharisma, @ray8fisher, @amber_benson, and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset."

Dushku, who played the vampire slayer Faith and then went on to anchor Whedon's later seriesDollhouse, shared an Instagram post stating she was unaware of Carpenter's experience but called her a "courageous truth-teller."

"CC, my heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long," Dushku wrote in part. "Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it. ... Neglecting to 'name' the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general) enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems. May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long."

Dushku has previously spoken out against sexual misconduct in Hollywood, alleging in 2018 she was molested at the age of 12 by a stunt coordinator on the set of True Lies. (Two more women came forward with similar claims. Joel Kramer denied the accusations.) Dushku also received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS when an internal investigation found she was written off popular procedural drama Bull after she accused star Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment. Some of Weatherly's comments were caught on tape. The actor apologized, and CBS has repeatedly defended its decision to renew Bull, citing the show's popularity.

In Carpenter's social media posts about Whedon, she said she stands with Ray Fisher, the Justice League actor who seven months ago accused Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional" behavior toward the movie's cast and crew while he was directing reshoots for the film in 2017. Fisher's comment led Warner. Bros. to launch an internal investigation, in which Carpenter said she participated.

"Recently, I participated in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth," she wrote. "His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me. Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it."

She said she feels partly responsible due to her silence about her own experience.

"It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake," she wrote. "My hope now, by finally coming forward about these experiences, is to create space for the healing of others who I know have experienced similar serialized abused of power."

Fisher thanked Carpenter on Twitter, writing, "Charisma Carpenter is one of the bravest people I know. I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation. Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs."

Read Carpenter's full statement below:

For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day.

Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively.

Last summer, when Ray Fisher publicly accused Joss of abusive and unprofessional behavior toward the cast and crew during reshoots on the Justice League set in 2017, it gutted me. Joss has a history of being casually cruel. He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly.

Like his ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire me, which wreaks havoc on a young actor's self-esteem. And callously calling me 'fat' to colleagues when I was four months pregnant, weighing 126 lbs. He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, putting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval.

He called me in for a sit-down meeting to interrogate and berate me regarding a rosary tattoo I got to help me feel more spiritually grounded in an increasingly volatile work climate that affected me physically.

Joss intentionally refused multiple calls from my agents making it impossible to connect with him to tell him the news that I was pregnant. Finally, once Joss was apprised of the situation, he requested a meeting with me. In that closed-door meeting, he asked me if I was 'going to keep it' and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me. He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth.

At six months pregnant, I was asked to report to work at 1:00 AM after my doctor recommended shortening my work hours. Our to long and physically demanding days and the emotional stress of having to defend my needs as a working pregnant woman, I began to experience Braxton Hicks contractions. It was clear to me that 1:00 AM call was retaliatory.

Back then, I felt powerless and alone. With no other option, I swallowed the mistreatment and carried on. After all, I had a baby on the way, and I was the primary breadwinner of my growing family. Unfortunately, all this was happening during one of the most wonderful time in new motherhood. All that promise and joy sucked right out. And Joss was the vampire.

Despite the harassment, a part of me still sought his validation. I made excuses for his behavior and repressed my own pain. I have even stated publicly at conventions that I'd work with him again. Only recently, after years of therapy and a wake-up call from the Time's Up movement, do I understand the complexities of this demoralized thinking. It is impossible to understand the psyche without enduring the abuse. Our society and industry vilify the victims and glorify the abusers for their accomplishments. The onus is on the abused with an expectation to accept and adapt to be employable. No accountability on the transgressor who sails on unscathed. Unrepentant. Remorseless.

These memories and more have weighed on my soul like bricks for nearly half of my life. I wish I said something sooner. I wish I had the composure and courage all those years ago. But I muted myself in shame and conditioned silence.

With tears welling, I feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility to Ray and others for remaining private about my experience with Joss and the suffering it has caused me. It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake. My hope now, by finally coming forward about these experiences, is to create space for the healing of others who I know have experienced similar serialized abused of power.

Recently, I participated in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth. His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me. Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security.

It has taken me so long to muster the courage to make this statement publicly. The gravity of it is not lost on me. As a single mother whose family's livelihood is dependent on my craft, I'm scared. Despite my dear about its impact on my future, I can no longer remain silent. This is overdue and necessary. It is time.