One of the most wholesome shows on television is back with a brand new trailer. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns for Season 7 on Feb. 6 on NBC, and it looks like our favorite precinct is getting into even bigger and badder shenanigans this year.

After the Season 6 finale, in which our heroes brought down Commissioner Kelly (Phil Reeves) and his insidious illegal wire-tapping app — only for Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) to be demoted to uniformed officer by a vindictive Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick) — Season 7 kicks off with Holt adjusting to patrol duty alongside uniformed officer Debbie Fogel (Vanessa Bayer). Meanwhile, the squad will have to adjust to life under a new captain.

The sitcom, which started as a story about a talented man-child cop (Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta) rebelling against authority, morphed into one of the best ensemble comedy series on TV. Now a story about a truly bizarre and mismatched found family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to serve up more delightful disfunction in its next season — and the season after that. The show has already been renewed for Season 8.

Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker, and Joel Miller also star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8/7c on NBC.

