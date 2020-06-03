The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have joined the chorus of celebrities voicing their support for people protesting police brutality after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis officers. In a statement posted to showrunner Dan Goor's Twitter on Tuesday, he and the cast of the NBC sitcom condemned Floyd's killing and announced their donation of $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

"The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally," Goor wrote. "Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter."

In the wake of the murders of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other unarmed black people at the hands of the police, a much greater spotlight has been placed on TV shows that center around law enforcement, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which portrays cops as kind, funny, sometimes bumbling people. Nine-Nine's donation and statement were preceded by cast member Stephanie Beatriz and The Tick actor Griffin Newman, who previously played a detective on two episodes of Blue Bloods, calling on actors who have played police officers to give money to the Community Justice Exchange, which heads the National Bail Fund Network. Both gave $11,000, and urged actors who have benefitted from their roles portraying police officers to follow their lead and do the same.

"If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math," Newman and Beatriz said in their tweets.

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.