Dear Readers, we know that it has been a while since we have checked in with the 'ton, but we promise that more Bridgerton is on the way. The hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn's bestselling Bridgerton novels has been renewed through Season 4 -- and has two spin-offs on the way -- with Season 2 already in production. Bridgerton Season 1 introduced us to the eponymous family and told the love story of its eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who found her match after a fake dating scheme with the handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page).
Bridgerton Season 2 will shift the focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne's older brother, as he looks to find a wife to help him produce an heir for the Bridgerton family estate. The second season will be based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel in the series. In the book, Anthony finally decides it is time to settle down, but he refuses to fall in love due to his intense fear of dying young like his father and leaving a beloved wife behind. Luckily, fate has other plans for the surliest member of the Bridgerton family when he meets his match in a young woman named Kate (Simone Ashley), who is not in the mood for any of Anthony's games.
What can we expect in Bridgerton Season 2? Even if we have a long time to wait for new episodes, here is everything TV Guide has compiled about the season so far.
The first footage from Season 2 was released during Netflix's global fan event TUDUM on Saturday, Sept. 25. The clip introduced us to Simone Ashley's Kate and gave us the first taste of her and Anthony's enemies-to-lovers dynamic, which only made us that much more eager for new episodes! The clip gave off serious Pride and Prejudice vibes when Elizabeth reads Mr. Darcy for filth
"There's alot of arguing," Ashley teased during the Bridgerton TUDUM panel. Bailey added that their relationship is "volatile" and "passionate." The scene definitely reflects that, but also has us eager for more. Jonathan Bailey also confirmed that Anthony's sideburns are going to be significantly reduced in Season 2, thank goodness, and teased what's in store for Anthony's journey in Season 2. "He gets to deal with a lot of things that I think hasn't been given space to deal with."
There is no official premiere date for Bridgerton Season 2 yet, but the series is scheduled to return to production this spring. However, given all of the grand balls and big set pieces that need to be filmed with many extras, the series is a large production, and getting that many people together is a huge undertaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. So don't expect any new Bridgerton episodes until late 2021 at the earliest, with 2022 being a more likely bet.
Actor Rege-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for Season 2. A note from Lady Whistledown shared on the Bridgerton Instagram account confirmed that Page will not be available for filming Season 2 but will always be part of the Bridgerton family. The note did confirm that Dynevor will return as Daphne, a devoted wife and sister, who will help Anthony on his journey to love. However, book fans are acutely aware that this news will drastically alter the infamous Pall Mall scene.
Sex Education star Simone Ashley is joined the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 as Kate Sharma. She is described as a "headstrong young woman who suffers no fools -- Anthony Bridgerton very much included." In the second Bridgerton novel that will be the basis for the upcoming episodes, Anthony's love interest is named Kate Sheffield. The book's version of the character also suffers no fools, which means we shouldn't expect big changes in the dynamic between the two characters at the center of an enemies-to-lovers storyline, but with Ashley's casting, it's obvious that the creative team behind Bridgerton is committed to making this an inclusive romance that everyone can see themselves in.
In early April, Deadline reported that newcomer Charithra Chandran has been added to Bridgerton Season 2. She'll play Edwina Sharma, the younger sister of Kate, and the woman Anthony initially becomes interested in as a prospective wife. Chandran will be joined by Merlin star Rupert Young, who will play Jack, "a newcomer to the Ton with a connection to one of the most notorious families." The character of Jack was created for Season 2 and is not from the books, but we suspect he may have something to do with that Featherington family cliffhanger at the end of Season 1.
In May 2020, Charmed star Rupert Evans joined the cast of Bridgerton Season 2. He'll play Edmund Bridgerton, the family patriarch, and will presumably appear via flashbacks, as Edmund has already died in the present day.
As for the rest of the cast, Jonathan Bailey will obviously return, as will his Bridgerton siblings -- Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Eloise (Claudia Jesse), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Wil Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) will also need to be present, as she has to report on all the gossip going down as her alter ego, Lady Whistledown.
Season 2 won't be the last season! On April 13, Vanity Fair reported that Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 ahead of the Season 2 premiere. "Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, told the outlet. She added that Netflix plans to "be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."
Bridgerton Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.